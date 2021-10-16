Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mansfield without a win in 12 games after they are beaten at Northampton

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.55pm
Aaron McGowan scored Northampton’s first goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Aaron McGowan scored Northampton’s first goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Northampton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over struggling Mansfield at Sixfields.

Aaron McGowan fizzed the home side into the lead with a low strike from distance midway through the first half before fellow defender Fraser Horsfall secured the points thanks to a late header.

The Cobblers climb back into the top 10 in League Two while Mansfield have now gone 12 games without a win in all competitions.

The first half was a slow-burner but Northampton went ahead with their first shot on 23 minutes when McGowan received the ball from Shaun McWilliams and drilled a 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Oli Hawkins headed Mansfield’s best chance of the half straight at Liam Roberts before Northampton were inches from doubling their lead as Kion Etete slammed against the crossbar early in the second half.

The Cobblers did eventually double their lead when Mitch Pinnock’s brilliant cross was headed home by Horsfall at the back post with 15 minutes remaining

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier