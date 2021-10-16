Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenny Jackett frustrated after Leyton Orient held to goalless draw by Walsall

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 6.13pm
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett saw his side draw 0-0 again (Steven Paston/PA)
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett admitted he was frustrated with aspects of his team’s performance against Walsall following the Londoners’ second successive goalless home draw.

Both defences were on top throughout, with George Miller and Conor Wilkinson coming closest for the Saddlers while Orient’s best opportunities fell to Theo Archibald  and Harry Smith.

“I thought defensively we did well and we needed to today because they can really stretch you,” Jackett said.

“So in terms of a clean sheet and the way we battled away that was a positive, but in terms of being positive when we were on the ball and creating chances, we didn’t do anywhere enough.

“Normally we are very good at getting in behind and creating opportunities but they were few and far between this afternoon

“It was a tough day for us. Yes, we still got the clean sheet but we need to be a lot better than that as we didn’t look like we had that confidence or cohesion and our decision making at times let us down. It was frustrating and we created very little.

“There were some decisions at times from the referee that upset our supporters in the stadium, but I prefer to focus on my own team and we will be looking for a good response on Tuesday when we play Forest Green.”

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor is still waiting to see his side pick up their first away win on the road in League Two this season but was full of praise for his players’ efforts.

“The performance was everything we wanted in terms of a game plan and the only missing ingredient was putting away the chances that we created,” he said.

“We have got to get better and will be using our time on the training pitch to expose the players to those type of situations because at times I felt we made the right pass but it was either too hard or not clinical.

“We looked a real threat on the counter attack and we built very well because Leyton Orient is a difficult place to come and after that first 10 minutes they really pressed us, but the players stuck to it and they are now understanding how powerful the identity that they have on the pitch.

“Every single one of the playing staff here were fantastic, we took responsibility when we were out of possession and we could have had that winner.”

