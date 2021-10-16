Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper hopes Nottingham Forest can keep good run going after latest win

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 6.26pm
Steve Cooper hopes to keep Nottingham Forest's good form going after their win over Blackpool
Steve Cooper hopes to keep Nottingham Forest's good form going after their win over Blackpool

Steve Cooper is refusing to get carried away at Nottingham Forest despite seeing his side make it 13 points from five games with a 2-1 win over Blackpool.

While he played down their prospects of exchanging what had looked like being a relegation fight under Chris Hughton for a play-off push Cooper wants his players to be obsessed with maintaining their recent run of form.

Forest head to Bristol City on Tuesday before Fulham visit on the following Sunday and will hope to extend their unbeaten run, which began with victory at Huddersfield under interim manager Steven Reid, following Hughton’s departure last month.

“I am not looking that far ahead, it would be foolish to do that. Only a few weeks ago it was the other end of the table, wasn’t it?,” said Cooper, when asked about the potential for a play-off push, with Forest having gone from rock bottom to six points off the top six in a matter of weeks.

“But what I can say is that I am really enjoying working with the boys; I enjoy being here for the fans because the atmosphere was brilliant and it was really important that we won the game.”

Forest’s first home win of the season in the Championship was earned by goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban, either side of a strike from Jerry Yates, who equalised just after half-time following a defensive mix-up.

“We were definitely good for it – we should probably have made it more comfortable than we did. There were times when we made harder work of things than we should have done. The game was there to be won,” said Cooper.

“Their goal was not coming, it was self-inflicted. But we responded to it in great fashion. We should have scored more goals than we did. But I liked how we saw the game out, tactically, regardless of that.

“But we will look at Bristol City and Fulham and ways to build on what has gone before. You do not look back, you always look forward – that is how you get stronger. There will be ups and downs, we know that. But we are obsessed with keeping this going.”

Blackpool had been in good form themselves prior to this, taking 10 points from their previous four outings. Boss Neil Critchley wants to see a response from his players again.

“We did not do enough. We had quite a lot of the ball but we did not do enough with it,” he said.

“We have bounced back well from defeat previously this season and we will have to do it again.

“We have to show more bravery and courage in our play, as much as anything else. There was a great atmosphere here and it was only when that died down a little bit that we started to play with a little more confidence.

“If we had shown that more, if we had done that from the start, I think this was a game where there was something in it for us.

“We were disappointed in the first goal, although we had a good spell at the end of the first half. And we were bright again at the start of the second, we got the goal and you then start to think that you have the momentum to push on.

“They were much more dangerous on the counter-attack, which is when they created their best opportunities. The second goal involved a bit of luck as the cross was deflected and fell nicely for them.”

