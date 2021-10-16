Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Slavisa Jokanovic calls on Sheffield United to take confidence from Stoke win

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 6.40pm
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic saw his side beat Stoke 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic saw his side beat Stoke 2-1 (Adam Davy/PA)

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has called on his side to take confidence from their 2-1 win over Stoke.

Jacob Brown gave Stoke the lead early into the second half before two substitutes turned the game around, with Lys Mousset equalising and David McGoldrick finding the winner.

Jokanovic said: “We were really pleased with the game. For 85% of the game we played really well, we moved the ball well and tried to find spaces.

“For us this is a massive win. With energy and trust we can play well.

“We are looking for progress. We need to carry on working to get more good performances in the future.

“We don’t trust ourselves enough at times, I hope this will give them confidence because these are a good team in the Championship.

“This is the Championship, if you are not concentrated and ready, then you can pay the expenses, which we have already found out this season.

“The substitutes participated very well in this victory. It’s important how we start a game but it’s more important how we finish.”

“David McGoldrick is intelligent. He was one of the most important players for us last season and he’s a guy that can change a game.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said: ‘’They are a good opposition, they made it difficult for us.

“At half time we asked for a reaction and got that. We were excellent for the first 30 minutes, we were 1-0 up and in control of the game.

“I just felt we had control of the game, our play was a lot better, we scored a good goal and we looked like we were going to score another goal.

“The lesson for us is that if we don’t score that second goal, then the opposition are still in the game, that was the key.

“Then the game turned on its head with the substitutions the opposition made.

“We’ve got to do better to stop the cross, especially the second one.

“It’s a tough one to take, we have to accept it and move on to Tuesday now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier