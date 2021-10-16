Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leam Richardson insists Ian Evatt’s claims did not inspire huge win over Bolton

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 6.41pm
Leam Richardson’s side made an emphatic statement at Bolton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leam Richardson hailed Wigan’s “fantastic” hammering of derby rivals Bolton but insisted the Latics received no extra motivation from Wanderers boss Ian Evatt’s claim his side was the best in League One.

James McClean’s double and goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang secured a thumping 4-0 victory but the match was marred by crowd trouble.

“They were inspired by themselves and the management team,” said Wigan boss Richardson.

“It is a manager’s prerogative to believe in his team and to try and get the best out of them.

“It was up to us to come and impose ourselves at the right time. And we had a bit of quality at the end.”

Richardson described Wigan’s 4-0 victory, with three goals coming after half-time, as “fantastic”.

“It was down to our application and how hard the team worked. We came to win a football match and to get three points,” he added.

“But we are on the start of our journey within the season. We will see where we are come May.”

The second half was disrupted by disturbances in the near 21,000 crowd. Missiles were thrown on a regular basis from home fans while some Wigan supporters tore down advertising signs. Spectators of both clubs were ejected.

“The officials and the police managed fans ever so well,” Richardson said. “Apart from that I can’t really comment because I wouldn’t know what I am commenting on.

“I was watching the game as much as I could because there were so many moving parts.”

Wanderers’ chief Evatt faces a dugout ban after collecting his fourth booking of the season from overworked referee Charles Breakspear.

“It is a humbling defeat,” he agreed. “It is a rude awakening of where we are at right now and where they are.

“We were under par all over the pitch and it spread like a disease. We have to be at full tilt all the time.

“There are no excuses and we have let a lot of people down. We were woefully under par.

“We have had a tough week with injuries and we were light.

“You can’t afford to be light against the best teams in the league. Wigan are ones of the best teams, powerful and strong.

“I was disappointed with everyone’s performance. I understand in derby games you are going to have nerves. But that is not a stop sign.

“If you lack belief you are going to be found out. We were fearful, we were negative and didn’t take risks.”

Evatt pulled no punches on the fans’ behaviour.

“The minority always spoils it for everyone else. We can’t and shouldn’t have to see that on a football pitch,” he added.

“We understand they are annoyed and frustrated when that happens but all you are going to do is harm the football club.

“There are probably going to be sanctions off the back of that. Hopefully, they can identify who has done it. We apologise for our own performance but we can’t accept that.”

