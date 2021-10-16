Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Goodliffe confirms defender Coby Rose’s racism allegation at Crawley

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 7.06pm
There were allegations of racism at Crawley (PA)
Assistant manager Jason Goodliffe confirmed that defender Coby Rose had complained about an alleged racist comment from the crowd early on in Sutton’s 1-0 victory at Crawley.

Referee Tom Nield spoke to the fourth official after Rowe made him aware of the comments, and there was a crowd announcement warning supporters of a potential abandonment if the alleged abuse continued.

“It has been reported by the referee to people who matter,” Goodliffe said.

“It is something serious if Coby repeated it. The stewards managed to stop what went on and hopefully it’ll be the end of it.”

Crawley head coach John Yems said no one at the club condones any form of racism, but felt referee Nield “lost complete control of the game” with a string of stoppages.

“No one wants racism,” he said. “But the referee lost complete control of the game and was terrible. The refereeing at this level is beyond poor.”

In a statement, Crawley added they were aware of the incident and said alongside Sussex Police they were “working to identify the potential person/persons involved and is prepared to take the strongest possible action against them.”.

A goal from substitute Isaac Olaofe gave in-form Sutton their sixth victory in the last seven league games and Goodliffe praised the way his men “found a way to win”.

He said: “The team got their reward and the two centre-backs were outstanding in a good team performance.

“It was a very bitty game, very stop-start, but to come to Crawley, who were unbeaten at home, and win was a big achievement.”

Sutton had the backing of nearly 600 fans in a crowd of 3,572 and Goodliffe added: “The supporters made it special.”

Crawley striker Tom Nichols had a penalty saved by keeper Dean Bouzanis shortly before Olaofe’s winner, and Yems was most concerned at the manner in which his side conceded.

He said: “I’m fed up with saying the same things – we’ve let in another poor goal. We didn’t defend well, we lost 1-0 and never really got started. We’re not bashed up but if we don’t learn from it we will lose more games 1-0.”

