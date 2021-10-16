Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lesser teams would have crumbled – Jim Goodwin praises St Mirren character

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 7.10pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hailed his players (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hailed his side’s character after they held off a strong second-half challenge from Ross County to win 3-2 in Dingwall.

Eammon Brophy and Marcus Fraser put the Buddies two up and Scott Tanser quickly restored the two-goal advantage before the break after Blair Spittal had netted for the hosts.

Alex Iacovitti’s 66th-minute strike set up a grandstand finish and Saints held firm to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

“We’re over the moon with the end result,” Goodwin said. “We were excellent in spells and scored some very good goals, the first two in particular were excellent.

“I thought our energy levels in the first 45 minutes were excellent. We didn’t allow Ross County to get any real foothold.

“Whether it was tiredness or not, we stopped doing that in the second half.

“Credit to Malky (Mackay) and his players, I knew they would throw everything at us.

“At 3-2, with 25 minutes to go, it gives the whole place a lift. That’s where I’m really pleased with the players’ effort and commitment.

“Again it shows the strength and character within the group, which I talk about regularly.

“Lesser teams would have crumbled and possibly come away with a draw or even defeat.

“Three points away from home in this league is hard to come by.”

County are still looking for their first win of the cinch Premiership season and Mackay admitted they would need to defend better to get the elusive three points.

“We can’t give away poor goals like that,” he said. “For the first one, Jack Baldwin slipped and allowed Brophy in and it’s a good finish.

“At the second one, Harry Clarke didn’t pick up his man and Marcus Fraser scored an easy header at the far post.

“The third one, on any other day, a player 250 games deep just heads the ball, and Jack left it. It’s not as if there was a shout or anything like that.

“To lose a goal like that is disappointing, especially when we got back into the game.

“We hit the bar, the goalkeeper made a great save and we then scored the free-kick. To go in at 2-1 down would have been different.”

