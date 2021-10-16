Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe lauds ‘cool, calm and collected’ Plymouth after comeback win at Oxford

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 7.12pm
Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth remain top of the table (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Lowe's Plymouth remain top of the table (Martin Rickett/PA)

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe said he was impressed as much with his team’s resilience and steadfastness as their attacking display as Argyle came from behind to win 3-1 at Oxford and stay top of League One.

Panutche Camara struck twice, in the 38th and 84th minutes, after Jordon Garrick had cancelled out Matty Taylor’s early opener for Oxford.

It took Argyle’s unbeaten league run to 12 games and came despite the absence of top scorer Ryan Hardie, who was only among the substitutes due to a stomach bug.

Lowe said: “It was a great win. Out of possession we were fantastic. Everything we asked of the group we got.

“We had to ride the storm a bit, in the first 15 minutes we were under the cosh. But once we got a foothold in the game, and our second goal came at a great time just before half-time, we looked very good.

“To score three goals away at Oxford is fantastic. We were under a lot of pressure in the second half too and the way we withstood that pressure was very impressive.

“We showed a lot of character to come from a goal down early on. We were very cool, calm and collected. But I don’t want any panic in the team.

“We’re not going to win every game this season, but we’ve played 14 teams now and we know what we are up against.”

Camara’s double was his first league goals of the season, having only previously netted this term in the Carabao Cup win over Peterborough in August.

Lowe felt he could have scored even more, saying: “Camara had more licence to get forward because Oxford rotate a lot

“I said to the boys before the game that it was a communication day for everyone today, it was vital that they talked to each other out there because Oxford rotate a lot and each player had to know who to pick up.

“Camara could, and probably should, have had a hat-trick.

“And Jordon Garrick had his best game in a Plymouth or Swansea shirt for a long time, I think.

“He’s a lovely lad and he can obviously play at wingback, but with his pace he can also play anywhere along the front line. He was excellent today.

“There would have been a lot of raised eyebrows that our leading scorer Ryan Hardie was on the bench, but both he and his missus had a bad vomiting and diarrhoea bug, so he travelled up separate to the rest of the squad, in case it was a contagious bug.

“So because of that we played Jordon Garrick up top and I thought he was superb.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson reflected on a rare league defeat at the Kassam Stadium for his team.

Robinson said: “First of all it was a battle between two good teams. In the first 15-20 minutes we were very good.

“But it’s frustrating that we kept letting the opposition players come back inside to send crosses over. It happened with all three goals.

“And the biggest frustration for us is not taking the chances. We missed a mass of chances and then we got ragged, that’s when they got their third goal.

“But it’s our first league defeat at home in nearly 12 months, and we are still just a point off the play-offs.

“If you score from those chances and then there’s the roar of the crowd, and it’s a different game. You can’t miss so many chances in big games.

“There were some good performances in there from us today and more positives than negatives. The problem is that the negatives were in the key moments of the game.”

