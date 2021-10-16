Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

We dominated the game – Bradford boss Derek Adams rues late Rovers leveller

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 7.24pm
Bradford boss Derek Adams saw his side concede a last-gasp equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted his side should have had the points sewn up long before Brett Pitman’s last-gasp equaliser for Bristol Rovers.

The hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw when substitute Pitman headed Antony Evans’ cross over goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Bradford took the lead in the 43rd minute when keeper James Belshaw saved Yann Songo’o’s close-range header and Charles Vernam scored from the rebound.

Defender Alfie Kilgour equalised with a header three minutes after half-time, only for leading scorer Andy Cook to restore Bradford’s lead with a poacher’s finish from Vernam’s cross two minutes later.

However, the home side could not see out the game.

Adams said: “It was a very good performance. We passed the ball well and created so many good chances. It was a joy to watch and we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“We dominated the game and played as well as I have seen us play this season in large spells of the game.

“They scored a goal at the start of the second half and then we got angry, got back in front and should have scored more than our two goals which allowed them to score a killer equaliser with a fantastic header.

“We are disappointed with a point – we should have had three.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton said: “We were not at the races in the first half, we couldn’t get going, but there was only one goal in it.

“We made some tactical changes at half-time and we improved in the second half. We got the ball down and started to pass it. We played our best football when we were 2-1 down.

“It was certainly an improved performance in the second half and that gave us the platform to create chances and the goals came after that.

“We gained a hard-earned point and it was a wonderful goal from Brett Pitman.”

