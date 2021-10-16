Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee beat Aberdeen as they record their first league win of the season

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 8.23pm
Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring for Dundee (David Young/PA)
Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring for Dundee (David Young/PA)

Dundee finally secured their first cinch Premiership win of the season by beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues opened the scoring in the 48th minute through on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

The home side made it 2-0 shortly after with Luke McCowan on the mark but the Dons quickly pulled one back through Christian Ramirez.

However, Aberdeen could not find an equaliser, with the defeat piling more pressure on Pittodrie boss Stephen Glass.

The game kicked off at 6pm in a bid to boost international coverage and there was an opportunity in the first minute when McCowan hit a shot from the edge of the Aberdeen box that goalkeeper Gary Woods pushed the ball to safety.

The Dons had their first chance in the 10th minute with Jack MacKenzie hitting an angled drive that home keeper Adam Legzdins easily held.

Ryan Hedges then had an opportunity when he found himself free in the Dundee box at a corner but he made a mess of his attempted shot.

Aberdeen piled the pressure back on the home side with Ramirez having a great diving header cleared off the Dundee line by Griffiths before Jonny Hayes hit a fierce long-range shot just wide.

Three minutes into the second half, the stalemate was broken as Dundee winger Paul McMullan sent a searching cross-field pass to Griffiths in space on the right and the Scotland international took his time before drilling a low shot past Woods.

Aberdeen looked for an instant response and Lewis Ferguson had a 22-yard shot tipped for a corner by Legzdins.

However, the home fans were celebrating once more in the 62nd minute as Dundee doubled their advantage through McCowan, who hit a shot from the edge of the box past the despairing dive of Woods.

The Dons grabbed a lifeline five minutes later when MacKenzie delivered a low cross from the left all the way to the back post and Ramirez turned the ball home from a tight angle.

As the clock ticked down and tempers started to boil over, Dons goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall and Dundee boss James McPake were both red-carded and sent to the stand.

Dundee held on to get their first win of the season and move off the bottom of the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier