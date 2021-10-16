Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits his job could be on the line

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 9.40pm Updated: October 16 2021, 9.50pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has seen his side fail to win any of their last 10 games (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has seen his side fail to win any of their last 10 games (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admitted he will not last much longer at Pittodrie if his side do not return to winning ways soon.

The Dons lost their fifth game in a row to Dundee at Dens Park, with the Dark Blues establishing a two-goal lead in the second half through Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan before Christian Ramirez pulled one back for the visitors.

Aberdeen have now not won in 10 matches in all competitions and Glass is fully aware that could leave chairman Dave Cormack with a difficult decision to make if that run continues.

The Dons supporters vented their fury towards the away dug-out as the clock ticked down and the manager said: “I totally understand it.

“I can see why there might not be a bit of belief there in us as a staff and that group of players. That group of players are capable of winning football matches.

“We’ve been severely, severely punished with the opportunities we’ve given up.

“But, again, the reality of managing football clubs like this, the reality of playing for football clubs like this, you don’t last very long if you can’t win games.

“We look forward to Hibs next week and see where that gets us.

“We’ve been backed so far (by Cormack). Results like this, you don’t know what is going to happen. The proof will be in the pudding.”

Dundee boss James McPake – who was sent to the stand late on as tempers boiled over – was understandably delighted with the result as the Dark Blues secured their first league win of the season.

He said: “I am delighted for the players, the staff and fans. It has been a long time in coming. The supporters came out in force tonight and backed us.

“Leigh needed a goal as he has missed a few chances.

“Charlie Adam was also outstanding. To be out for so long and to then come in and run the midfield like that, to spray the ball about the way he did and dictate play at times, he was superb.

“He’s a leader, someone that players will follow and we’ve missed him.

“For someone who has played at such a high level, done a lot in football and made a very good career in football, he’s a pleasure to work with.

“Whether he’s in the team or not, through whatever reason, he’s a joy to work with and it’s a pleasure to have him at this club and to watch him.

“But I am delighted for them all – they deserved it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]