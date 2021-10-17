Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2018: Fulham owner Shahid Khan withdraws bid for Wembley Stadium

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 7.30am
Fulham owner Shahid Khan withdrew his £600million offer to buy Wembley Stadium on this day in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fulham owner Shahid Khan withdrew his offer to buy Wembley Stadium on this day in 2018.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan withdrew his offer to buy Wembley Stadium on this day in 2018.

Khan had offered £600million for the national stadium with the Football Association retaining the Club Wembley hospitality rights, which it valued at £250m to £300m.

But the offer was withdrawn after the plan became “divisive”.

Pakistani-American billionaire Khan, also the owner of the NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars, said his wish was to strengthen the English game and unite people.

The deal to sell Wembley fell through in 2018
The deal to sell Wembley fell through in 2018

But the proposed sale of Wembley collapsed due to the strong objections of some councillors to the home of English football being sold off.

Khan said: “I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favoured by the FA chairman to sell Wembley Stadium.

“Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.

“Our commitment to London would have been amplified and strengthened with the certainty of officially making Wembley Stadium an annual host to Jaguars or other NFL games.”

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “At a recent meeting with Mr Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and he has decided to withdraw his proposal.

Gary Neville criticised the deal
Gary Neville criticised the deal

“Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue that is revered around the world and it will continue to thrive under the ownership and direction of the FA.”

Glenn said the deal would have provided an “unprecedented amount of investment” into community football and was not selling the “soul of the game”.

But former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville had criticised the sale plan, saying: “The FA feels to fund the grassroots programme, they have to sell a national asset – it’s quite simply ridiculous.

“Don’t sell Wembley when you can place a levy on agents’ fees.”

