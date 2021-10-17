Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale taking things one game at a time for Livingston

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 9.08am Updated: October 17 2021, 9.34am
David Martindale is taking things one game at a time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale is taking things one game at a time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale did not feel that Livingston gained revenge on St Johnstone for last season’s Betfred Cup final defeat despite running out emphatic 3-0 winners at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

First-half goals from Odin Bailey and Bruce Anderson and another midway through the second half from Scott Pittman helped Livingston record their first away goals and win of the season.

He said: “There’s not really any revenge, that result got dropped two hours after the full-time whistle as they are the kind of results you want to try and forget about.”

Livingston’s sole success before the weekend victory was a surprising 1-0 win against Celtic last month. Many would look at the result as a turning point, but Martindale does not believe in results kickstarting season’s and said that his side prefer to take it game by game.

He continued: “I don’t really believe in turning points and all that to be honest, does that mean we’re going to go on and win eight games? I don’t think you’re going to do that in the Premier League this season as it’s a tough, tough league.

“I think that Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United have really improved and kicked on, so probably with the teams who’re spending between 40 and 55 million it’s going to be difficult for anyone to say the season’s turned around.

“We try and take every game in isolation. I’ve spoken about it before, but we had a fantastic season last season where we won 12 games of football in the Premier League and that really puts it into perspective for me.

“You’re going to lose more games than you win, so it’s probably better to deal with every game as it comes.

“The boys can take fantastic credit from their performance today, though.”

The West Lothian side have had bad luck with injuries so far this term and Martindale is pleased to be welcoming more players back into his matchday squad.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise that we had a couple of players returning from injury this afternoon,” said Martindale.

“It was pleasing to see Scott Pittman return, as he’s been absent for the vast majority of the league campaign and he made a fantastic third-man run to score the third goal.

“I think that now we can get a wee bit more continuity in the starting 11, hopefully that’ll make the squad more competitive as we actually have more than 18 players to pick from.

“James Penrice is probably going to go down to London this week to get a hernia operation, that’s why he came off at half-time. He’s been playing with a slight injury because we badly needed him to play.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson warned his side had to get back to their normal standards quickly ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park.

“Don’t do the same things again, it’s as simple as that,” he told Saints TV. “Learn from it, make sure we know what we are doing.

“Since I have been here, we have set high standards, what we want to do right throughout the team, and we didn’t do that. And it’s disappointing because we had a good support.”

