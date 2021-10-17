Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Longstaff consulted psychologist to deal with pressures of being a player

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 4.48pm
Sean Longstaff has consulted a psychologist to deal with the pressures of being a footballer (Nick Potts/PA)
Sean Longstaff has consulted a psychologist to deal with the pressures of being a footballer (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed he has sought the help of a psychologist after struggling to deal with the pressures of professional football.

The 23-year-old, who along with younger brother Matty has emerged from the academy ranks at their hometown club, sought advice after a difficult spell in his fledgling career.

He told the Magpies’ match programme: “As a sportsperson, as a player, you never think you need help. You think you need to do everything yourself.

“But sometimes you can’t. There are certain things you do need. I’ve always been someone who looks at what other sportsmen are doing and if the top sportsmen are doing it, then it’s good enough for me as well.

“That was probably the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s helped me mentally be in a much better place. I’m really happy with where I am now.”

Longstaff turned to a psychologist recommended by team-mate Matt Ritchie after things came to a head while he was having breakfast with his father and brother.

He said: “I’d played the day before, but I hadn’t been great. We spoke, but I couldn’t eat my breakfast. I could feel myself welling up at the table.

“Eventually we left. I got upstairs in my house and spoke to my dad for 10 minutes. I burst out crying. I was in a pretty bad way.”

