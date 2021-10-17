Zlatan takes flight as Neville and Carragher clash – Sunday’s Sporting Social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tussled over Manchester United’s form.

🤐 That was before Villerreal and Everton at home! Not in this run of games. Nuance is lost on Twitter or with you. See you tomorrow 🤗 https://t.co/MO6ge2KAX3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 17, 2021

David De Gea vowed United would stick together.

We are stronger together. We stay UNITED and we fight for this shirt. Time to react 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ub0EUA6fXY — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 17, 2021

Bayern Munich ran riot at Bayer Leverkusen.

The perfect Sunday afternoon for us. pic.twitter.com/6PLsG4MMg3 — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) October 17, 2021

FIVE. TRY AND STOP US. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021

Bayern Munich are 5 up at halftime away from home to 3rd placed Bayer Leverkusen. 😳 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2021

Mohamed Salah enjoyed reflecting on his fine goal against Watford.

Zlatan took off.

You walk I fly pic.twitter.com/OSh0NOWmVF — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 17, 2021

Athletics

Eilish McColgan smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s record at the Great South run.

Wahhh! What a way to finish my season! 🤯 Course Record, British Record & European Record (we think!!) I could not have asked for a better way to end 2021. 10miles in 50.43. 💪 Thank you to everyone for the cheers around the course & for the support this season!🥰 pic.twitter.com/yPjEt4EXHn — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) October 17, 2021

New course record and big PB for @EilishMccolgan this morning at the Great South Run. 50:42 (unofficial) to eclipse the old record of 51:00 from the great Sonia O'Sullivan! Brilliant way to end a breakthrough season 🥳🙌 #GreatSouthRun — Michael Rimmer (@MichaelRimmer8) October 17, 2021

Rugby Union

Happy 25th birthday George Furbank.

From grassroots to international rugby 🏉 It's been some journey for birthday boy @GeorgeFurbank 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hSCEHRrO60 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 17, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen enjoyed his “phenomenal” European Championship battle with Gerwyn Price.

That was a phenomenal match to play in. @Gezzyprice is a great champion and it took my best to beat him. We both gave it everything and there will be many more battles like this. Now it time to reset and get ready for this evening 💚💚 @Winmau @ModusDarts180 @KeukenConc pic.twitter.com/LjIzzuCAAE — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 17, 2021

Formula One

Happy 42nd birthday to 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

time to blow out the candles! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/uhVNTkUWSy — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the Iceman, Kimi Räikkönen! 🥳❄️ pic.twitter.com/NU2oxV7O1z — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 17, 2021

Alex Albon and George Russell enjoyed some live football.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was thankful for his birthday messages.

24 years old yesterday 🥲 Thank you all for the birthday wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydstNqgbWE — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 17, 2021

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed success at Valderrama.

"It's on the bucket list to win around Valderrama with the history that it has, and to do it bogey free Sunday as well, it's extra special" A word from our champion 🗣️#EDAM2021 pic.twitter.com/OrYvhGobFD — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 17, 2021

Paul McGinley compared the PGA Tour and European Tour.