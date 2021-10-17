Ruben Neves hails the Bruno bounce after comeback victory against Aston Villa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ruben Neves hailed Wolves’ Bruno bounce after his dramatic late winner at Aston Villa.

The midfielder’s deflected injury-time free-kick saw Wolves recover from 2-0 down to snatch an incredible 3-2 victory.

Romain Saiss and Conor Coady had hauled Wolves level in the final 10 minutes after Danny Ings and John McGinn gave Villa a commanding lead.

Wolves have now won four of their last five games to breathe life into their season under boss Bruno Lage, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer.

The club had started to drift under Nuno but Wolves are now eighth in the Premier League.

Neves said: “Since I came here, we’ve always spoken about bouncing back. We didn’t have a great season last year, so we all wanted to bounce back again.

“There’s been some changes of course and a new way to play, a new manager.

“We are working really well and are trying to get as many points as we want. Think game by game as we always do. That’s our main target.

“Now we are doing OK and that’s the main thing. When things don’t go well, bounce back. That’s what we want to do.”

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020 having finished seventh in the Premier League in 2018-19.

They go to Leeds on Saturday but Neves insisted Wolves cannot consider a return to Europe yet.

“We go game-by-game. We don’t think about it,” said the 24-year-old. “We know we can do really good things here, because of the way we are.

“If we keep working like we are doing, we will be OK and have a good season but we don’t think where we will finish because it’s only the start.

“We know we can win every single game and we will work for that, but this is the Premier League and you never know what can happen.”

The Portugal international was credited with the goal despite a huge deflection off Matt Targett having seen McGinn’s strike hit him to give Villa their 2-0 lead.

He added: “We got the three points which is the most important thing. I’m not worried if it’s my goal or not, their second goal was a deflection as well – and it was off me – so maybe I got the revenge at the end.”