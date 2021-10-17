Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira backs Crystal Palace youngster Marc Guehi to play for England

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 10.37pm
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been tipped to play for England by Patrick Vieira (John Walton/PA)
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been tipped to play for England by Patrick Vieira (John Walton/PA)

Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is destined to play for England.

Guehi became one of Vieira’s first signings at Selhurst Park when he made an £18million move from Chelsea in July.

The Ivory Coast-born England Under-21 centre-back has played every minute for Palace this season and Vieira expects Guehi to become a senior international.

“He really wants to fulfil his potential and his work ethic and concentration is really good,” Palace manager Vieira said ahead of Monday’s return to former club Arsenal.

“This is why I believe he has the attributes to be one day an international player.

“As a manager and a football club we will give him that support he needs to keep improving and to keep challenging himself.

“He’s really calm and composed and his competitiveness is unbelievable. It’s a pleasure for myself and my staff to work with him.”

Teenage midfielder Michael Olise, another summer arrival from Reading, could make his first Premier League start at the Emirates Stadium.

Olise impressed after coming off the bench against Leicester before the international break and scored in the 2-2 draw.

“Maybe Marc had more games in the Championship with Swansea than Michael,” Vieira said when comparing the development of the two players.

“As well as being at Chelsea that helped to develop Marc a little more quicker.

“But Michael is a really special talent as well and he’s starting now to be ready to challenge for the starting 11.”

The 3-0 home win over Tottenham has been the solitary victory in Vieira’s first seven games.

There have been four draws, including the last two games against Brighton and Leicester, and plenty of positives in Palace’s performances under the Frenchman.

“At times I feel sorry for them because they don’t get rewarded with the work they do on the field,” Vieira said.

“But at the same time we are in the process of building a team.

“When you build a team with so many new players it takes time for that kind of philosophy to gel together.

“We have made a couple of mistakes that cost us a lot, but we will improve that and get better.

“When we put that aside I think the performance is quite good. We want to improve and there is still a lot to come from the team.”

