Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 7.34am
Mohamed Salah is set for new contract talks with Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mohamed Salah is set for new contract talks with Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

What the papers say

A new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.

The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”

Raheem Sterling
Could Raheem Sterling be heading for a loan spell with Barcelona? (Zac Goodwin/PA)



Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited time at Chelsea and the paper says he could go out on the loan in January.

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target for both Newcastle and Tottenham, according to The Sun. The Magpies have a big transfer kitty following their recent takeover and Spurs have made a stuttering start to the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba
One La Liga club has apparently been ruled out of as a future home for Paul Pogba (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Pogba: Spanish outlet AS says Barcelona are unlikely to chase Manchester United’s France midfielder at season’s end as they cannot afford the 28-year-old.

Gareth Bale: The Real Madrid and Wales forward, 32, is set to receive an offer from Arsenal in January, according to Defensa Central.

Matthijs de Ligt: Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old Netherlands and Juventus defender’s agent has spoken with Chelsea and Manchester City about finding a new home for the centre-back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier