Dan Barden ‘optimistic’ after testicular cancer diagnosis

Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old is currently on-loan at cinch Premiership side Livingston but will be taking a break from football.

“It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks,” Barden told Norwich’s official club website.”

He will be closely monitored on a treatment programme after undergoing follow up tests following the initial diagnosis.

It goes without saying but we give Dan our full love, support and best wishes in his recovery and will assist where we can at every step of the way. As and when Dan shares any progress, we'll be sure to pass that on. — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) October 18, 2021

“I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital,” the goalkeeper added.

The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive.

“The initial diagnosis was a real shock for me, but the positive thing is that we’ve caught it early and the prognosis and next steps have all been positive.

“I’m optimistic and have a positive mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon.

“I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Where possible, I’ll do what I can to update on my progress.”

The club can confirm goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. After the initial diagnosis, Barden has since undergone follow up tests and will continue with a closely monitored treatment programme over the coming period.#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 18, 2021

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber said: “Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life.

“Dan is part of our family and we look out for our own. He knows we are with him every step of the way.

“The care and attention Dan has had so far has been top class. We thank everyone who has looked out for him and we are grateful for Livingston for acting on Dan’s symptoms and alerting us.

“We can’t wait to welcome Dan back to Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre.”

The FAW, @Cymru U21 Squad & Management and the whole Welsh football family extend their support and best wishes to Dan during his treatment.#TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) October 18, 2021

Barden has won two Wales Under-21 caps and kept clean sheets in their opening 2023 Euro qualifiers against Moldova and Bulgaria.

Wales U21 manager Paul Bodin said: “As a group of staff and players we were saddened to hear the news about Dan and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

“Dan missed the camp in October due to the diagnosis and we are grateful for the work of the medical teams at Dan’s clubs and Marsden Hospital for their speedy diagnosis.

“The news highlights the need for all men to check themselves regularly and seek medical advice as soon as any issues arise.

“We have been in regular contact with Dan throughout the diagnosis and I look forward to welcoming him back into the Cymru set-up when he is ready.”