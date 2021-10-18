Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham will assess defender Jack Tucker ahead of Doncaster clash

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 12.42pm
Gillingham’s Jack Tucker was on the receiving end of a heft challenge during the match against Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham’s Jack Tucker was on the receiving end of a heft challenge during the match against Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gillingham will check on defender Jack Tucker ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster.

Tucker was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton on Saturday, which resulted with the midfielder shown a straight red card, and his leg continues to be assessed.

Right-back Ryan Jackson and forward Mustapha Carayol both returned to the side following recent injury lay-offs, so could feature again.

Striker Alex MacDonald is recovering from a knee problem picked up in training, while left-back David Tutonda (hamstring) could be out until next year and midfielder Dan Phillips (ankle) also remains sidelined.

Doncaster are expected to bring on-loan Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith back into the side for the trip down to Kent.

Galbraith had been fatigued following international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s, so started on the bench for Saturday’s home defeat by Wycombe, coming on for the final 30 minutes.

Winger Jon Taylor made a welcome return to action after seven months out with an ankle injury with a substitute appearance during the second half, so should be involved again.

Defender Cameron John remains troubled by a long-standing back problem, while Rovers manager Richie Wellens will again be missing from the touchline as he serves out a two-match ban.

