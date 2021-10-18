Oldham manager Keith Curle could pick unchanged side against Walsall

Oldham manager Keith Curle could stick to a winning formula for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

But Curle may decide to recall striker Hallam Hope to his starting XI after he came off the bench in the last two games, including the Latics’ first home league win of the season against Stevenage on Saturday.

Hope came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 victory at the weekend, as did midfielder Harry Vaughan, who returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s and is also pushing for a start.

Youth team scholar Joe Edwards was an unused substitute at the weekend and the midfielder has one eye on his Oldham debut as they look to make it three matches unbeaten after moving out of the relegation zone.

Walsall forward Conor Wilkinson is hoping to force his way into the starting line-up at Boundary Park.

Wilkinson made a bright impact when coming off the bench for the last 35 minutes in Saturday’s goalless draw at Leyton Orient and he had the Saddlers’ best chance to break the deadlock.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance after an eight-game absence during the previous game with Salford, where he scored a late winner.

Walsall go into the game 18th in the table – three places above Tuesday night’s opponents – looking for their first away win of the campaign, while Oldham are two points further back with a chance to leapfrog the visitors with a win.