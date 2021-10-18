Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow boss Mark Cooper has injury concerns ahead of Scunthorpe clash

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.14pm
Barrow manager Mark Cooper has a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess a number of players who are closing in on a return to action ahead of the visit of Scunthorpe.

Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) are all regaining fitness, but no date has been set for their possible involvement with the matchday squad.

Matt Platt (back) is also making good progress, but Tom Beadling (knee), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) remain a little further away from potential returns to action.

Cooper named just six substitutes for Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

Scunthorpe defender Manny Onariase believes he will be fit for the trip to Cumbria after returning to action in the weekend’s defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Onariase recovered from a hamstring injury to feature on Saturday and told the club’s website that he was “feeling good” after completing 90 minutes.

Fellow defender Harry Davis was forced off on Saturday after a stray elbow aggravated a head injury, while Alfie Beestin only played the last 30 minutes due to illness.

Harry Bunn is close to making a return after ankle trouble, while Alex Perry (groin), Alex Kenyon (thigh) and Ross Millen (illness) will be assessed before manager Neil Cox names his squad.

