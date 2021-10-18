Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Viktor Johansson and Michael Ihiekwe doubtful for Rotherham against Wycombe

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.16pm
Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is a doubt (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is a doubt (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Rotherham have doubts over Viktor Johansson and Michael Ihiekwe for Tuesday’s League One clash with Wycombe.

Goalkeeper Johansson has a back problem while defender Ihiekwe was forced off with a knock during Saturday’s victory over Portsmouth.

Joe Mattock could return after recovering from an Achilles injury but Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Cheo Ogbene and Shane Ferguson were left on the bench at the weekend following international duty, with Wes Harding and Mikel Miller both making strong cases to keep their places.

Sam Vokes is set to return for Wycombe.

The striker missed Wanderers’ victory over Doncaster on Saturday following the birth of his daughter but should come back into the team.

That is likely to mean a place back on the bench for 39-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa, who scored his first league goal of the season in the 2-0 win.

Daryl Horgan started on the bench following international duty and is pushing for a return while midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is a long-term absentee.

