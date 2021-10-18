Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

The numbers behind Manchester United’s stuttering start

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.27pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shows his frustration during the defeat to Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester made it one point from their last three games and left them sixth in the Premier League – but is it time to panic?

Having previously lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton, United have 14 points from their opening eight games, with a tough run of fixtures coming up.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how that start compares to recent seasons.

Slow starters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after defeat to Leicester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after defeat to Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United sides have a history of starting the season slowly – this is actually their best points return through the first eight games under his stewardship.

The former Red Devils striker took over, initially as caretaker, mid-season in December 2018, so this is his third season in charge from the outset.

United began 2019-20 with only nine points from eight games, beating Chelsea but lying 12th after defeats to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle, while last season they had seven from six games but then beat Everton and West Ham to reach 13 and climb to 10th in the table.

On each occasion they have improved dramatically thereafter – they finished third on 66 points in 2019-20 after improving from 1.13 points per game early on to 1.90 the rest of the way, and second last season after taking two points per game from this stage onwards to finish on 74.

That pattern has been typical, though not always as pronounced, in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, but a glance at the upcoming fixtures raises questions over whether it will repeat this time around.

Big guns looming

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's fourth goal at Old Trafford last season
Upcoming opponents Liverpool won 4-2 at Old Trafford last season (Peter Powell/PA)

United’s next six league fixtures see them face Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, with only the trip to Watford offering any respite on paper.

Setting the Hornets aside, the other five fixtures – with Liverpool, City and Arsenal coming to Old Trafford and the other two away – have yielded an average of six points each season since Ferguson’s departure.

Over that timeframe as a whole, the Liverpool and Arsenal fixtures have been the most favourable – averaging 1.50 and 1.63 points respectively for United with three wins out of eight in each. They average only one point per visit of City and 0.75 per game at Stamford Bridge, with Spurs a barely more profitable hunting ground with nine points in eight games (1.13 per game).

Since Solskjaer’s appointment, though, the picture has flipped. Liverpool have taken at least a point on every visit to Old Trafford since then, including a 4-2 win last season, but Solskjaer has two wins and a draw in three visits to Spurs.

He oversaw the first home derby win for five seasons and the first at Chelsea in the post-Ferguson era, both in 2019-20, and added draws in last season’s equivalent fixtures – but Arsenal won at Old Trafford last term for the first time since 2006.

If they repeat their past results and also beat Watford, that would take them to 23 points from 14 games, or 24 if measuring on Solskjaer’s slightly improved returns – in line with their average in the post-Ferguson era of 24, though not showing the desired improvement after a summer of ambitious transfer spending.

