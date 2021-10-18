Harrogate hoping to have Lewis Page available for Tranmere showdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is hoping to have Lewis Page at his disposal for Tuesday’s League Two clash with fellow high-fliers Tranmere.

The left-back has been sidelined since tweaking his hamstring against Port Vale in September but he could be in contention to return against Rovers.

Rory McArdle is still a long-term injury concern for the Sulphurites after undergoing groin surgery.

Aaron Martin could feature again after coming off the bench in the 90th minute against Colchester at the weekend after being out with injury.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s visit to the EnviroVent Stadium.

Mellon must decide whether to freshen up his team or stick with a winning line-up after they beat Carlisle 1-0 at the weekend.

That was Tranmere’s first away league win of the season but they are still waiting for one of their players to score on their travels with Rod McDonald’s own goal deciding Saturday’s clash.

Rovers are currently fourth in the League Two table, two places and one point behind Harrogate.