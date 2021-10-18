Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate hoping to have Lewis Page available for Tranmere showdown

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.32pm
Simon Weaver will be hoping Lewis Page, pictured, is back in contention for Harrogate (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is hoping to have Lewis Page at his disposal for Tuesday’s League Two clash with fellow high-fliers Tranmere.

The left-back has been sidelined since tweaking his hamstring against Port Vale in September but he could be in contention to return against Rovers.

Rory McArdle is still a long-term injury concern for the Sulphurites after undergoing groin surgery.

Aaron Martin could feature again after coming off the bench in the 90th minute against Colchester at the weekend after being out with injury.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s visit to the EnviroVent Stadium.

Mellon must decide whether to freshen up his team or stick with a winning line-up after they beat Carlisle 1-0 at the weekend.

That was Tranmere’s first away league win of the season but they are still waiting for one of their players to score on their travels with Rod McDonald’s own goal deciding Saturday’s clash.

Rovers are currently fourth in the League Two table, two places and one point behind Harrogate.

