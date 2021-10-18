Jordan Cousins injury may force Wigan to end long unchanged run against MK Dons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wigan could be forced into the first change to their starting line-up in seven games for Tuesday’s clash with MK Dons.

Jordan Cousins limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s hammering of local rivals Bolton after picking up an injury and will be assessed.

There was positive news this week on the fitness of midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, who has been out with a knee problem since the end of last month.

The 19-year-old played an hour of Wigan’s under-23 clash with Coventry on Monday.

MK Dons will check on Ethan Robson.

The on-loan Blackpool midfielder missed Saturday’s clash with Shrewsbury after picking up a knock in training.

David Kasumu made his first league start of the season in Robson’s place and he will hope to keep his spot.

Boss Liam Manning saw his side suffer a second disappointing league loss in succession and he must decide whether to shuffle his pack.