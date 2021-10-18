Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Cousins injury may force Wigan to end long unchanged run against MK Dons

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.56pm
Jordan Cousins is a doubt for Wigan (Nigel French/PA)
Jordan Cousins is a doubt for Wigan (Nigel French/PA)

Wigan could be forced into the first change to their starting line-up in seven games for Tuesday’s clash with MK Dons.

Jordan Cousins limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s hammering of local rivals Bolton after picking up an injury and will be assessed.

There was positive news this week on the fitness of midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, who has been out with a knee problem since the end of last month.

The 19-year-old played an hour of Wigan’s under-23 clash with Coventry on Monday.

MK Dons will check on Ethan Robson.

The on-loan Blackpool midfielder missed Saturday’s clash with Shrewsbury after picking up a knock in training.

David Kasumu made his first league start of the season in Robson’s place and he will hope to keep his spot.

Boss Liam Manning saw his side suffer a second disappointing league loss in succession and he must decide whether to shuffle his pack.

