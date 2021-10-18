Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oxford boss Karl Robinson not eyeing wholesale changes for Shrewsbury clash

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.58pm
Karl Robinson saw his Oxford side suffer a first home league defeat of the season on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)
Karl Robinson saw his Oxford side suffer a first home league defeat of the season on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is unlikely to make widespead changes against Shrewsbury, despite a first home league defeat of the season to Plymouth.

Robinson called the players in on a scheduled day off on Sunday to discuss Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium and said he left encouraged by the reaction of his squad.

Herbie Kane proved his fitness after a recent hamstring issue by playing the full game against Plymouth.

Mark Sykes could come back into contention for a midfield starting spot in the Sky Bet League One clash.

Shrewsbury will be without suspended midfielder Luke Leahy after he picked up a fifth booking during Saturday’s 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Josh Vela (knee) is set to be absent again and Aaron Pierre sat out the Dons game with an Achilles problem.

The positive weekend news for the Shrews was the return of Ryan Bowman to action just seven days after the striker was rushed to hospital complaining of heart palpitations.

Bowman replaced Sam Cosgrove at half-time on Saturday and could return to the starting line-up at Oxford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier