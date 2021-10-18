Oxford boss Karl Robinson not eyeing wholesale changes for Shrewsbury clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is unlikely to make widespead changes against Shrewsbury, despite a first home league defeat of the season to Plymouth.

Robinson called the players in on a scheduled day off on Sunday to discuss Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium and said he left encouraged by the reaction of his squad.

Herbie Kane proved his fitness after a recent hamstring issue by playing the full game against Plymouth.

Mark Sykes could come back into contention for a midfield starting spot in the Sky Bet League One clash.

Shrewsbury will be without suspended midfielder Luke Leahy after he picked up a fifth booking during Saturday’s 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Josh Vela (knee) is set to be absent again and Aaron Pierre sat out the Dons game with an Achilles problem.

The positive weekend news for the Shrews was the return of Ryan Bowman to action just seven days after the striker was rushed to hospital complaining of heart palpitations.

Bowman replaced Sam Cosgrove at half-time on Saturday and could return to the starting line-up at Oxford.