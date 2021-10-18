Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls helps Ireland to Holland victory

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 3.08pm
Curtis Campher led Ireland to victory (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Curtis Campher led Ireland to victory (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls as Ireland kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win over Holland.

Campher became only the third player in history to achieve the feat in a T20 international, following in the footsteps of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga.

The wickets all fell in a single over as Holland tumbled from 51 for two to 51 for six, including the dismissals of former Essex all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate and Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe.

The first of Campher’s wickets had to be reviewed by captain Andy Balbirnie for a possible caught behind after initially being signalled wide, with UltraEdge confirming the ball had caught Colin Ackermann’s bat on the way through to wicketkeeper Neil Rock.

Ten Doeschate was then trapped lbw and the hat-trick ball also had to be overturned on review after umpire Rod Tucker originally turned down an lbw appeal against Scott Edwards.

Van der Merwe then followed, dragging the ball onto his stumps to complete four in four for the 22-year-old Johannesburg-born seamer.

He finished with four for 26 as Holland were bowled out for 106, opener Max O’Dowd providing the only resistance of note with 51.

Chasing down the meagre target, Gareth Delany top-scored with 44 from 29 balls in an innings which was seen through from start to finish by Paul Stirling, who finished with an unbeaten 30.

Ireland suffered a brief wobble when Kevin O’Brien and Balbirnie were dismissed cheaply but Campher saw them over the line with 29 balls to spare.

