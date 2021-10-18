Conor McLaughlin set to continue after strong second debut for Fleetwood

An error occurred. Please try again.

Conor McLaughlin should continue in defence for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Burton on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland star enjoyed a fine second debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crewe, helping secure Fleetwood’s first clean sheet of the league campaign.

The 30-year-old is back at Fleetwood for his second spell after two years at Sunderland came to an end.

Fellow defenders Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee) will both miss the rest of the season.

Kane Hemmings will come into contention to start for Burton.

The striker came off the bench in Friday’s 3-2 win over Morecambe having beaten a calf concern.

Winger Danny Rowe could feature should boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks to rotate his resources.

Terry Taylor put in a solid cameo against Morecambe and will be pushing for a start, but John Brayford is a long-term absentee.