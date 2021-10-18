Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Baldock to miss Derby’s clash with Luton

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 3.30pm
Sam Baldock will miss Derby’s clash with Luton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sam Baldock will miss Derby's clash with Luton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sam Baldock will miss Derby’s Sky Bet Championship game against Luton.

The striker suffered a broken nose in the goalless draw at Preston on Saturday and the extent of the damage is still yet to be confirmed.

Defender Nathan Byrne is available again after being banned for the stalemate at Deepdale.

Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) remains out but the forward could be back for Saturday’s trip to Coventry.

Luton’s Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu returned for the win at Millwall on Saturday after sitting out three games through injury.

Fred Onyedinma (ankle) and Admiral Muskwe (hamstring) are also available.

Midfielder Dan Potts and striker Danny Hylton, who has been struggling with a knee injury, will be assessed.

Boss Nathan Jones could stick with the same line-up which won 2-0 at The Den.

