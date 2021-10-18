Plymouth to assess Ryan Hardie ahead of Bolton clash By Press Association October 18 2021, 3.44pm Ryan Hardie is a doubt for Plymouth due to illness (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Plymouth will assess striker Ryan Hardie ahead of hosting Bolton in Sky Bet League One. Argyle’s 10-goal top scorer was forced to settle for a place on the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Oxford due to illness. And Plymouth’s medical team want to check on Hardie’s situation before deciding how much of a part he can play against Wanderers. Swansea loanee Jordon Garrick could start again if Hardie is ruled out. Bolton go into action without their manager on the touchline. Boss Ian Evatt has been handed a one-match technical area ban after picking up four yellow cards. Evatt’s latest caution came in Bolton’s 4-0 home loss to local rivals Wigan on Saturday. Declan John (groin) and Kieran Lee (muscle injury) are both doubts, while Gethin Jones is a longer-term absentee with a fractured fibula. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ryan Lowe lauds ‘cool, calm and collected’ Plymouth after comeback win at Oxford Leam Richardson insists Ian Evatt’s claims did not inspire huge win over Bolton Wigan thrash Bolton but crowd trouble marrs derby clash Panutche Camara double helps leaders Plymouth claim comeback win at Oxford