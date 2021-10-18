Blades to monitor George Baldock ahead of Millwall clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield United will check on George Baldock ahead of their Sky Bet Championship game against Millwall.

The full-back missed the victory over Stoke on Saturday with a hamstring problem but he has resumed training and his progress is being monitored.

Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick both came off the bench to score late goals and win the match against the Potters, doing their chances of a recall to the starting line-up little harm.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said in his pre-match press conference that he does not expect long-term absentee Jack O’Connell, out for the past 13 months with a serious knee injury, to return in 2021.

Millwall will assess Murray Wallace before travelling to Bramall Lane.

The wing-back was forced off with a foot injury midway through the second half of the defeat to Luton at the weekend.

Scott Malone (thigh) could be available against the Blades but Connor Mahoney (hamstring) is unlikely to feature until Saturday’s home game against Stoke.

Mason Bennett made his return from a back injury as a substitute against the Hatters and the forward should be involved once more.