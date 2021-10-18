Crewe could make changes for Sunderland game By Press Association October 18 2021, 4.09pm David Artell could ring the changes (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crewe manager David Artell could make changes when his side face Sunderland following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood. Christopher Long could feature for the Railwaymen after making his return from injury and illness at the weekend, coming off the bench at half-time. Midfielder Callum Ainley is still out as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem. Ben Knight is also injured but is edging closer to a return. Sunderland will be without Elliot Embleton due to suspension. The midfielder was sent off for a challenge on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker at the weekend and will miss the next three games. Aiden McGeady (foot) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) are doubtful for Tuesday’s game. Defender Frederik Alves, on loan from West Ham, is also a doubt after feeling a niggle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Injury problems persist for Gillingham ahead of Sunderland clash Conor McLaughlin could go straight into Fleetwood side to face Crewe Lee Johnson: I can only apologise to Sunderland fans Mark Bonner delighted by Cambridge late show at Crewe