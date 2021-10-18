Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe could make changes for Sunderland game

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 4.09pm
David Artell could ring the changes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crewe manager David Artell could make changes when his side face Sunderland following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

Christopher Long could feature for the Railwaymen after making his return from injury and illness at the weekend, coming off the bench at half-time.

Midfielder Callum Ainley is still out as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

Ben Knight is also injured but is edging closer to a return.

Sunderland will be without Elliot Embleton due to suspension.

The midfielder was sent off for a challenge on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker at the weekend and will miss the next three games.

Aiden McGeady (foot) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) are doubtful for Tuesday’s game.

Defender Frederik Alves, on loan from West Ham, is also a doubt after feeling a niggle.

