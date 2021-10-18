Gary Bowyer to check on several Salford players ahead of Rochdale clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer will check on his walking wounded before naming his team to face Rochdale in a League Two derby showdown on Tuesday evening.

Striker Tom Elliott, whose early goal set the Ammies on their way to a 2-0 win over Hartlepool on Saturday, is one of those who will be assessed, although he was confident after the game that his issue was not serious.

Keeper Connor Ripley, who joined the club on a week-long emergency loan deal on Friday following an injury to Tom King, will hope to keep his place after his clean sheet against promoted Pool.

Neither Ian Henderson nor D’Mani Mellor made the matchday squad on Saturday, but both frontmen are closing in on returns.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will be without Matt Done after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The striker was not in the squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Swindon and will be missing once again under coronavirus protocols.

Midfielder Stephen Dooley is expected to return to training later this week, but on-loan Birmingham striker Josh Andrews will sit out for some time yet as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Stockdale drafted midfielders Jimmy Keohane and George Broadbent, as well as frontman Danny Cashman into his starting line-up at the County Ground and saw his side end a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.