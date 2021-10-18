Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Bowyer to check on several Salford players ahead of Rochdale clash

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 4.39pm
Salford boss Gary Bowyer will check on his injured players ahead of Tuesday’s League Two clash with Rochdale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Salford boss Gary Bowyer will check on his injured players ahead of Tuesday’s League Two clash with Rochdale (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford boss Gary Bowyer will check on his walking wounded before naming his team to face Rochdale in a League Two derby showdown on Tuesday evening.

Striker Tom Elliott, whose early goal set the Ammies on their way to a 2-0 win over Hartlepool on Saturday, is one of those who will be assessed, although he was confident after the game that his issue was not serious.

Keeper Connor Ripley, who joined the club on a week-long emergency loan deal on Friday following an injury to Tom King, will hope to keep his place after his clean sheet against promoted Pool.

Neither Ian Henderson nor D’Mani Mellor made the matchday squad on Saturday, but both frontmen are closing in on returns.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will be without Matt Done after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The striker was not in the squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Swindon and will be missing once again under coronavirus protocols.

Midfielder Stephen Dooley is expected to return to training later this week, but on-loan Birmingham striker Josh Andrews will sit out for some time yet as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Stockdale drafted midfielders Jimmy Keohane and George Broadbent, as well as frontman Danny Cashman into his starting line-up at the County Ground and saw his side end a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.

