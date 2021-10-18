Newport’s James Clarke a doubt to face Carlisle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport defender James Clarke is an injury doubt for the home game against Carlisle.

Clarke strained a calf during the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Exeter and will be assessed.

County’s interim boss Wayne Hatswell has stuck with a settled line-up since stepping in for Michael Flynn three games ago and Carlisle’s visit could be his last game in charge.

Midfielder Scot Bennett is not expected to feature as he continues his return from a foot injury.

Carlisle caretaker boss Gavin Skelton is expected to be in charge for his second match following the recent departure of Chris Beech.

Skelton made three changes for Saturday’s home defeat to Tranmere, including defender Rod McDonald, who was fit to return after concussion.

Goalkeeper Mark Howard made his debut for the club against Tranmere as Magnus Norman recovers from a broken bone in his shin and ligament damage.

Winger Jordan Gibson is hoping to retain his starting place, while Tristan Abrahams and Joe Riley are among those pushing for recalls.