No new worries for Crawley boss John Yems ahead of Exeter visit

Crawley boss John Yems could tinker with his side ahead of their game against Exeter.

The Reds have no fresh injury concerns, while Ashley Nadesan made his return as a second-half substitute against Sutton at the weekend and could be considered for a start.

Crawley are currently 12th in Sky Bet League Two and Yems’ side will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to the U’s.

They conceded in the 84th minute after striker Tom Nichols had missed a penalty just 10 minutes earlier.

Padraig Amond will be back in contention for Exeter.

The striker missed the Grecians’ clash with Newport on Saturday after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Boss Matt Taylor has hinted at changes to his squad and experimented with his formation at the weekend, switching to a back four.

Taylor reported “some tired bodies” in his squad post Newport and indicated some players are carrying knocks.