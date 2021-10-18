Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient without Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly for Forest Green’s visit

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.06pm
Leyton Orient take on Forest Green on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Leyton Orient take on Forest Green on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leyton Orient remain without Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett is hopeful midfielder Reilly will be fit by the end of the month.

Defender Thompson has not played this season because of an ankle problem and could return in November.

Jackett reported no new injury concerns after Saturday’s goalless draw against Walsall.

Forest Green’s weekend win at Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run of away games in the league to eight, a sequence stretching back to April.

Rovers boss Rob Edwards must decide whether to name an unchanged side after establishing a four-point lead at the top.

Striker Jake Young made his first league start of the season on Saturday after being surprisingly preferred to Matty Stevens.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife, sidelined since mid-August due to a collarbone injury, was back on the bench at Scunthorpe after Dan Sweeney was ruled out.

