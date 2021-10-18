Regan Poole a doubt for Lincoln

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lincoln’s Regan Poole is a doubt for his side’s Sky Bet League One clash with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The right-back scored his first club goal in a 2-1 win over Charlton at the weekend, but Poole had sustained a dead leg earlier in the match and will be assessed ahead of the game.

If Poole is unable to feature, Timothy Eyoma is expected to play instead.

Otherwise manager Michael Appleton has no new injury concerns.

Dons duo Luke McCormick and Aaron Pressley could be pushing for starts.

The pair were doubts for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday through illness and a thigh injury respectively but managed to come on for the final 30 minutes and could be fit enough to start.

Defender Will Nightingale has been ruled out for several weeks after slipping in training and damaging ankle ligaments.

George Marsh will also remain sidelined with a broken bone in his foot and Ollie Palmer has a calf strain.