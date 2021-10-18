Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three Shrewsbury supporters banned over alleged racist abuse

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.14pm
Shrewsbury have suspended three spectators as an allegation of racist abuse is investigated (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury have suspended three supporters from attending all fixtures as an allegation of racist abuse is investigated, the League One club have announced.

The Shrews have taken the move following an incident during Saturday’s 1-0 win over MK Dons at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Further to the allegations of racist abuse during our game on Saturday v MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town FC have today suspended 3 supporters from attending all fixtures with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a joint club/West Mercia Police investigation.”

The move was welcomed by MK Dons, who said on their official Twitter account: “Thank you to Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police for their swift action in dealing with Saturday’s abhorrent incident.

“There is no place for racism, or discrimination of any kind, in society and we will continue to play our part in reinforcing that message.”

The probe was launched after two people were ejected from the stadium during the game for allegedly making racist gestures.

A statement issued Shrewsbury’s official website on Saturday read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons this afternoon.

“Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police will now conduct full and detailed investigations. Should these allegations prove true, any individual guilty of these disgusting offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures.

“The club will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.

“Our football club has and always will have a zero-tolerance to any form of racism and discrimination. These behaviours aren’t welcome in our club or in any place in society.”

