Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bradford’s Liam Ridehalgh out of Hartlepool clash

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.40pm
Liam Ridehalgh (left) is out for Bradford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Ridehalgh (left) is out for Bradford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bradford will be without Liam Ridehalgh for the home clash with Hartlepool.

The full-back sustained a thigh injury during the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers and sits out the game.

Forward Abo Eisa suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem on Friday and is also unavailable.

Club captain Niall Canavan was back on the bench after a lengthy absence at the weekend and the defender should be involved once again.

Zaine-Francis Angol will hope to return to Hartlepool’s starting line-up at Valley Parade.

Angol has impressed at the heart of Pools’ defence this season but was taken off before half-time at Salford on Saturday as part of a tactical switch by boss Dave Challinor.

Influential midfielder Gavan Holohan made his return from injury as a second-half substitute at the weekend and could feature more prominently against the Bantams.

Hartlepool’s strikers have struggled for goals of late, with Luke Molyneux, Olafela Olomola and Tyler Burey injured. Challinor has teenager Joe Grey, Will Goodwin, Mark Cullen and Mike Fondop as attacking options.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier