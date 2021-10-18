Bradford’s Liam Ridehalgh out of Hartlepool clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bradford will be without Liam Ridehalgh for the home clash with Hartlepool.

The full-back sustained a thigh injury during the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers and sits out the game.

Forward Abo Eisa suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem on Friday and is also unavailable.

Club captain Niall Canavan was back on the bench after a lengthy absence at the weekend and the defender should be involved once again.

Zaine-Francis Angol will hope to return to Hartlepool’s starting line-up at Valley Parade.

Angol has impressed at the heart of Pools’ defence this season but was taken off before half-time at Salford on Saturday as part of a tactical switch by boss Dave Challinor.

Influential midfielder Gavan Holohan made his return from injury as a second-half substitute at the weekend and could feature more prominently against the Bantams.

Hartlepool’s strikers have struggled for goals of late, with Luke Molyneux, Olafela Olomola and Tyler Burey injured. Challinor has teenager Joe Grey, Will Goodwin, Mark Cullen and Mike Fondop as attacking options.