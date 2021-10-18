Cameron Norrie celebrates Indian Wells success – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association October 18 2021, 5.42pm Cameron Norrie was triumphant on Sunday (John McCoy/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18. Tennis Cameron Norrie celebrates after winning the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. 🏆🐆 pic.twitter.com/XQJvLKPtGx— Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) October 18, 2021 Flying the flag 🇬🇧🏆👏 @cam_norrie 👏 pic.twitter.com/NrW5UN2FUK— LTA (@the_LTA) October 18, 2021 Football Sergio Aguero made his Barcelona debut as a late substitute. 🤵♂️ Mr Debut, @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/C7EAOWZKIU— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 18, 2021 Happy 47th birthday Robbie Savage. Happy Birthday mate ❤️@RobbieSavage8 pic.twitter.com/c3jrUTIeLV— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 18, 2021 Manchester City turned the clock back. 4️⃣ Aguero hits Spurs for four! 💥#ManCity | #OnThisDay 2014 pic.twitter.com/TNoB5ZKXzu— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 18, 2021 As did the EFL. #Onthisday in 1980, John Trollope MBE made his 765th league appearance for @Official_STFC, setting a new record for most league appearances for one club.In total, he made 889 appearances, with only three from the bench. 👏#EFL pic.twitter.com/FC8ygydhnI— EFL (@EFL) October 18, 2021 Golf Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup PGA tournament in Las Vegas. Ror-ing 20 🏆 @McIlroyRory captures his 20th career win at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT. pic.twitter.com/u4gFUErmuc— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2021 Form is fickle, class is permanent. The brilliant @McIlroyRory hits the jackpot in Vegas. His 20th @PGATOUR win. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2021 Rugby union Happy 43rd birthday to former England captain Mike Tindall. Happy birthday @miketindall13 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yY2pXL8e4Y— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 18, 2021 Formula One F1 remembered a title-winning day for Jenson Button. #OnThisDay in 2009 📅@JensonButton won the @F1 World Championship 🏆#Silverstone #F1 pic.twitter.com/rZoFl5PqJl— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) October 18, 2021 Fairytale = Complete ✅#OnThisDay in 2009 Brawn GP and @JensonButton are crowned @F1 World Champs! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/z9Lpk5Aw96— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 18, 2021 😊 https://t.co/u223zlaTfM— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 18, 2021 When in Texas. Texas forever 🤘#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/953p7G1aZS— Formula 1 (@F1) October 18, 2021 Mick Schumacher enjoyed a spectator view on a different track. NASCAR @StewartHaasRcng @TXMotorSpeedway @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Od2t3wdOMH— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) October 18, 2021 Cricket Curtis Campher celebrated four in four for Ireland. What an over! 👏👏#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #Exchange22 pic.twitter.com/AvkPomJ3Jm— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 18, 2021 What a view! Rosie straight into our pool in paradise! 🏝 pic.twitter.com/5JxmUft71c— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 18, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cameron Norrie: Britain’s new number one male and Indian Wells winner Cameron Norrie and Rory McIlroy win big in the US Cameron Norrie caps break-out year with Indian Wells triumph Cameron Norrie sets sights on slams after reaching Indian Wells final