Cameron Norrie celebrates Indian Wells success – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie celebrates after winning the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Football

Sergio Aguero made his Barcelona debut as a late substitute.

Happy 47th birthday Robbie Savage.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did the EFL.

#Onthisday in 1980, John Trollope MBE made his 765th league appearance for @Official_STFC, setting a new record for most league appearances for one club. In total, he made 889 appearances, with only three from the bench. 👏#EFL pic.twitter.com/FC8ygydhnI — EFL (@EFL) October 18, 2021

Golf

Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup PGA tournament in Las Vegas.

Ror-ing 20 🏆 @McIlroyRory captures his 20th career win at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT. pic.twitter.com/u4gFUErmuc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2021

Form is fickle, class is permanent. The brilliant @McIlroyRory hits the jackpot in Vegas. His 20th @PGATOUR win. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2021

Rugby union

Happy 43rd birthday to former England captain Mike Tindall.

Formula One

F1 remembered a title-winning day for Jenson Button.

When in Texas.

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a spectator view on a different track.

Cricket

Curtis Campher celebrated four in four for Ireland.

What a view!