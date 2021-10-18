Northampton set to stick with winning line-up for Stevenage clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Northampton boss Jon Brady could stick with a winning formula for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Stevenage.

Brady named an unchanged starting line-up for the 2-0 victory over Mansfield and after their first win in six games, he might be reluctant to tinker with the side.

Midfielder Jordan Flores is back in contention after overcoming a reaction to his second Covid jab.

“We expect Stevenage to come and be strong and we need to make sure we are strong in what we do,” Brady said.

Stevenage welcome midfielder Jake Taylor back from suspension for the trip.

Taylor was replaced by Jack Smith in the only change to the side thumped 3-0 at Oldham and he could come straight back into the line-up.

The Latics loss was a first defeat since stitching together a four-match unbeaten run and boss Alex Revell accepts his leaky defence must be addressed.

“It is really frustrating and a poor result. Last year we didn’t concede that many or concede those type of goals and it is a worry,” Revell said.