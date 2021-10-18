Aberdeen chairman: It is ‘too early’ to be talking about Stephen Glass’ future

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists it is “way too early” to be talking about changing managers.

Cormack delivered a strong defence of boss Stephen Glass after a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday, by a Dundee team who were bottom of the cinch Premiership, left the Dons without a win in 10 matches.

Cormack highlighted stats that showed Aberdeen have dominated possession and shots at goal in the vast majority of those matches and backed Glass to come good.

“It’s way too early to be having these conversations,” Cormack told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound.

“We made it clear that our strategy was to play attacking and entertaining football and that we give youth a chance.

“The fact is this, we spend over a million on our youth academy each year. Six months ago the players, the parents and coaches in the academy did not believe our young players would get a chance.

“Fast forward six months, look what we have done with Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay, players that are going to make mistakes but who are clearly good players.

“It’s not just 10 new players coming in but a brand new system. We won five of the first six games and I’ve got the emails to say what a great appointment it was at that stage.”

Cormack stressed no-one at the club including Glass and his staff had any issue with the fans who called for his head at Dens Park on Saturday.

But he added: “I’m looking at those five games and the data and I am shaking my head going ‘How the hell have we not got most of those points?’.

“Defensive errors have been heavily punished and the possession hasn’t been turned into goals. But remember the players have got a responsibility too.

“Some senior players, including some of those that have been dropped, are 100 per cent behind the coaching staff. I hear from people like Andy Considine, Neil Simpson and Joe Lewis that we should be patient because the intensity of the training, the organisation, the planning and the unit work they do, I’m told is excellent.”

The American-based businessman hit back at claims that Glass was too inexperienced and pointed to the record of Callum Davidson in his first season as manager, when he led St Johnstone to a cup double.

“Hibs and Hearts’ boards have been patient,” he said. “This time a year ago Hibs fans were calling for Jack Ross to go, Hearts fans after losing to Brora Rangers were protesting outside to get Robbie Neilson out, and look where they are. Steven Gerrard has won one trophy in three seasons.

“I will take responsibility. We are nine games in, 29 to go. The board and more importantly, the whole player pool believe in the coaching team.

“We have no intention of making any change so early. We believe the coaches and players will rectify the situation.”

Cormack added: “Last year, look at Callum Davidson, he won two of his first 10 games.

“We believe he is going to turn this around, for all the data and the evidence.”

Cormack dismissed claims he had appointed former Atlanta United 2 head coach Glass because he was his friend.

“I’m a pretty ruthless guy on expectations in all my business,” Cormack said. “I heard people say he was my son’s next-door neighbour. Stephen lived an hour’s drive away.

“I maybe saw Stephen, and at the football ground where I was meeting Darren Eales, who is on our board, probably once a month.”