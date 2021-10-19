Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 7.44am
Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Simon Galloway/PA)
Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Simon Galloway/PA)

What the papers say

A strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.

Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool, according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the world’s best players.

Roberto Martinez speaks into a microphone
Roberto Martinez is among a list of experienced managers being linked with the top job at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

A trio of managers are being considered to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle, according to reports. Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are the leading contenders to take over at St James’ Park, reports the Times. The 48-year-old Martinez has been in charge of Belgium since leaving Everton in 2016 while Gerrard, 41, is manager of Rangers and former Arsenal boss Emery, 49, is now at Villarreal.

The Mail quotes French outlet Le10Sport as reporting Paris St Germain will attempt to recruit Erling Haaland, 21, or 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club next year. The 22-year-old Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG’s top priority is replacing him with Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Haaland.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling: Marca reports Manchester City want 80million euros (£68m) for the 26-year-old England forward, who is being courted by Barcelona.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio have told Liverpool that bidding for the Serbia midfielder, 26, starts at £67m, according to Calciomercato.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier