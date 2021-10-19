Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Traditional Wimbledon queue to return next year

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 1.02pm
The queue in Wimbledon Park will return for 2022 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Wimbledon’s famous queue will return for 2022 while the addition of play on middle Sunday has prompted more changes to the traditional schedule.

Covid restrictions for this summer’s event meant fans were unable to queue in Wimbledon Park in the hope of securing either show court tickets or ground passes, with all tickets sold online.

Ticket-holders for the cancelled tournament in 2020 will be able to switch for the same court and date next summer, so there will be no public ballot, although some returns are likely and details of how these will be resold will be announced in due course.

The All England Club made the shock announcement last year that the traditional day off on the middle Sunday of the championships would be scrapped from 2022.

The fourth round, traditionally held on one action-packed day on the second Monday, will now be spread over two days to match all the other grand slams, while the quarter-final schedule will also change.

Wimbledon has previously staged the women’s quarter-finals on the second Tuesday and the men’s matches on the Wednesday, but those two days will now see two matches from each draw.

The mixed doubles, meanwhile, will be reduced to a 32-team draw, with the final, which is traditionally the last match of the tournament, moved to the second Thursday.

Next summer marks Centre Court's centenary
Next summer marks Centre Court’s centenary (Adam Davy/PA)

The later start time on Centre Court of 1.30pm, which saw a number of matches finish under the roof this year, will be retained.

Next year marks the centenary of Centre Court and a special ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 3.

Meanwhile, the AELTC has formally submitted a planning application to develop land in neighbouring Wimbledon Park, which will triple its footprint. Central to the project, which is expected to be completed by 2030, is a new 8,000-capacity show court.

