Lee Peltier available after suspension for injury-hit Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough’s injury-hit defence will be boosted by the availability of Lee Peltier after suspension for Wednesday’s visit of Barnsley.

The experienced full-back is free to return to the side having served a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Boro boss Neil Warnock still faces a shortage of defenders however, with Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola all still expected to be absent.

Warnock is also without Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne who are all out long-term.

Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare is in contention to make his long-awaited Tykes debut following his summer move from Standard Liege, the striker having been building towards full fitness.

Midfielder Callum Styles could also be available for Barnsley boss Markus Schopp.

The Reds still have a number of injury problems ahead of the Boro trip, though.

Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme all remain sidelined while Carlton Morris and Josh Benson are doubts.