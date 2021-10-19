Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lee Peltier available after suspension for injury-hit Middlesbrough

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 1.04pm
Lee Peltier, right, is available again for Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Lee Peltier, right, is available again for Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Middlesbrough’s injury-hit defence will be boosted by the availability of Lee Peltier after suspension for Wednesday’s visit of Barnsley.

The experienced full-back is free to return to the side having served a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Boro boss Neil Warnock still faces a shortage of defenders however, with Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola all still expected to be absent.

Warnock is also without Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne who are all out long-term.

Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare is in contention to make his long-awaited Tykes debut following his summer move from Standard Liege, the striker having been building towards full fitness.

Midfielder Callum Styles could also be available for Barnsley boss Markus Schopp.

The Reds still have a number of injury problems ahead of the Boro trip, though.

Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme all remain sidelined while Carlton Morris and Josh Benson are doubts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]