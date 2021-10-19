Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swansea boss Russell Martin looks set to name unchanged side for West Brom clash

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 2.12pm
Swansea boss Russell Martin is set to name an unchanged side against West Brom
Swansea boss Russell Martin is set to name an unchanged side against West Brom (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Swansea could be unchanged for the visit of Sky Bet Championship high-flyers West Brom.

Head coach Russell Martin was full of praise for his side after thrashing local rivals Cardiff 3-0 on Sunday – their biggest win of the season.

Olivier Ntcham showed he had fully recovered from a hamstring problem with an impressive cameo off the bench against Cardiff.

Striker Michael Obafemi remains Swansea’s only injury concern after missing out on the derby success.

West Brom will assess Alex Mowatt after the midfielder was forced off during Friday’s derby victory over Birmingham.

Mowatt has been struggling with a bruised toe that had made him a doubt for the Blues game.

Grady Diangana is set to miss out again as the winger has only just returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Rayhaan Tulloch has suffered another groin injury that will keep him out for two to three weeks, while Dara O’Shea is a long-term absentee with a fractured ankle.

