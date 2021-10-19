Andy Rinomhota could be involved in Reading’s clash with Blackpool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota has an outside chance of making the Reading squad for the home clash with Blackpool.

He returned to training during the international break following an ankle injury but boss Veljko Paunovic will not rush him back.

The Royals’ injury list shows no sign of abating, with Junior Hoilett (soft tissue), Dejan Tetek (ankle), Alen Halilovic (soft tissue), Tom McIntyre (foot) and Michael Morrison (unspecified) all sidelined.

Yakou Meite (knee) and Lucas Joao (hip) are also long-term absentees.

Kevin Stewart is a doubt for Blackpool after the midfielder was withdrawn with an ankle problem during the second half of the defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

However, the Seasiders could be boosted by the return of Dujon Sterling and Keshi Anderson after both missed Saturday’s game.

Boss Neil Critchley is without a number of players including forward Shayne Lavery, who is out with a hamstring problem.

Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Grant Ward (Achilles), Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL) and CJ Hamilton (foot) will also miss out.