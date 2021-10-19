Matty Pearson back to boost Huddersfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield will have Matty Pearson available for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham.

The defender was forced off during the second half of the Terriers’ victory over Hull on Saturday through illness but has recovered.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo is set to remain on the sidelines for another two weeks after suffering a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko could return following illness but Jordan Rhodes (back), Pipa (groin), Ryan Schofield (back) and Aaron Rowe (toe) are all long-term absentees.

Birmingham will be without Maxime Colin.

The French full-back has struggled with an Achilles problem all season and is now being sent to see a specialist.

Marcel Oakley would have been in contention to replace Colin but he is sidelined for a couple of weeks by a hamstring injury so Jeremie Bela is the leading contender.

Winger Ivan Sanchez made his return from injury for the Under-23s at the weekend but needs more time to regain match fitness.