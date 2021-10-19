Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie George given England call for autumn Tests due to Luke Cowan-Dickie injury

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 3.34pm Updated: October 19 2021, 3.50pm
Jamie George has been called up by England following an injury to Luke Cowan-Dickie (PA)
Jamie George has been handed an immediate opportunity to revive his England career after Luke Cowan-Dickie was ruled out of the entire Autumn Nations Series.

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury in Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory at Wasps on Saturday and a scan has confirmed that he will miss the Tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham next month.

The 28-year-old established himself as England’s first-choice hooker during this year’s Six Nations and went on to make three appearances for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa, starting the first and second games.

While losing him is a blow to the team’s prospects this autumn, head coach Eddie Jones has a ready-made replacement in George, the 59-cap Saracens veteran who was contentiously left out of the original squad announced on Monday.

Along with the Vunipola brothers and George Ford, George was omitted from the 34-man group and given orders by Jones to prove he has the hunger to appear at a third World Cup.

All four players have been in outstanding club form since being overlooked for a wider training squad named a month ago but Jones has pivoted towards youth with France 2023 in mind.

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje (centre) suffered a shoulder injury in action for Saracens at the weekend but is expected to be given the all-clear (David Davies/PA)

“Eddie Jones has called up Saracens hooker Jamie George to the squad, which will meet on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp as they prepare for the fixtures,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

Cowan-Dickie is one of three players to be injured over the weekend’s Premiership action with Anthony Watson suffering a knee issue and Maro Itoje a shoulder problem.

The PA news agency understands that the damage to Itoje’s shoulder is only minor and he should be cleared to take a full part in the internationals.

Tonga are the first opponents into Twickenham when they open the series on November 6 with rejuvenated Australia and world champions South Africa following on successive weekends.

